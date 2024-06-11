Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $44.63 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy makes up approximately 5.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $44,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 56,957 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 100,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,563,389 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.53. 30,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,303. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

