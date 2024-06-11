SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Trading 0.2% Higher

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.02 and last traded at $118.88. 3,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.00. The company has a market cap of $633.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

