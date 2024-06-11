SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.20. 141,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

