SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.99

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 46352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

