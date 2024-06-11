Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading Down 4.5%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.83 and last traded at $50.00. 439,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 655,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.