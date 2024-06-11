SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

SSRM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,418. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

