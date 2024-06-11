State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Down 4.4%

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.04 and last traded at $71.08. Approximately 662,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,275,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Get State Street alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STT

State Street Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.