Steem 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.34 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $107.10 million and $5.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,324.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00662660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00114756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00038116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00258162 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00049533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00075535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,893,226 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.