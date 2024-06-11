STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,751 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $22,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,763,000 after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 58.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.60. 36,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

