Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of NexGen Energy Call Options (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 43,698 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 216% compared to the average volume of 13,808 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,372. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.31 and a beta of 1.92.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.