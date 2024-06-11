Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,480 put options on the company. This is an increase of 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,896 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 2,075,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,629. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 49.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 311.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

