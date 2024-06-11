StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 19.9 %
Shares of BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.76.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
