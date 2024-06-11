StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $521.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 153,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $177,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

