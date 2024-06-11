StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.
Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance
Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 484,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 202,991 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care
Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
