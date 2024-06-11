StockNews.com Lowers Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Digi International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGII opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $816.62 million, a PE ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.97 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 465,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

