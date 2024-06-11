StockNews.com Upgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to “Strong-Buy”

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Radware Price Performance

RDWR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. 152,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,076. The company has a market capitalization of $821.45 million, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.00. Radware has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Radware

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Radware by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Radware by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

