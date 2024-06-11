Streakk 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,191.82 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Streakk token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $201,541.83 and approximately $9,191.82 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02027494 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,604.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

