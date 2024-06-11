Stride (STRD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,034.80

Stride (STRD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Stride has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stride token can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002183 BTC on major exchanges. Stride has a market capitalization of $128.79 million and approximately $58,034.80 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stride alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stride Token Profile

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 1.49208997 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $81,128.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.