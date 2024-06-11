Strike (STRK) Market Cap Achieves $43.90 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Strike has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $43.90 million and $1.92 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be purchased for $8.71 or 0.00012931 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,038,988 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

