Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP lowered its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,955 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Sunrun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sunrun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Sunrun stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $122,824.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,956 shares of company stock worth $3,903,203. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

