Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 4.5%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.51. 289,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,230,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,956 shares of company stock worth $3,903,203. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

