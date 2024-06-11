Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRDX. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRDX
Surmodics Stock Performance
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Surmodics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Surmodics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
About Surmodics
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Surmodics
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.