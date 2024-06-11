Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRDX. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRDX

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $596.92 million, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.17. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Surmodics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.