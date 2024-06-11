Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.44. 436,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,552,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $263,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,174 shares in the company, valued at $12,451,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 159.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,361 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

