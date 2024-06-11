Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 10,000 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

