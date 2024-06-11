Symmetry Investments LP Buys Shares of 2,119 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $275.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.