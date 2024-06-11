Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAR traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.33 and its 200-day moving average is $236.07. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.03 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

