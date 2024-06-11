Symmetry Investments LP Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Symmetry Investments LP lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

American International Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.67. 132,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $80.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.