Symmetry Peak Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ ASST traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 131,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,905. Asset Entities Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 8.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 153.10% and a negative net margin of 1,538.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

