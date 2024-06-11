Symmetry Peak Management LLC Makes New Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.65.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

