Symmetry Peak Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.33.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.01. 167,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.33 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

