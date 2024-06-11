Synapse (SYN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $98.74 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $98.74 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,628,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

