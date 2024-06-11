Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,669. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

