T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.63

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 67056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $595.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

