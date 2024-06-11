Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Down 5.3%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 1,767,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,609,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGB

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $679.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.