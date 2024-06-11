TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Down 2.9%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 11,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 34,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

TDH Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

