Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Team has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Insider Activity at Team

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,510,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,235 shares of company stock valued at $378,626. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

