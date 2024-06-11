Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Down 1.2%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.39. 79,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 30,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

Get Teucrium Sugar Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Teucrium Sugar Fund worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.