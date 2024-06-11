Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 77.05 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The company has a market cap of £231.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.67 and a beta of 0.98. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tharisa from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

