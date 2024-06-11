The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 704,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 2,553,574 shares.The stock last traded at $12.94 and had previously closed at $13.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The GEO Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $5,754,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 111,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Articles

