The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.60

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 42854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,295,155.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,295,155.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,904 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,978,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,834,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 927,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

