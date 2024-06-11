The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Increased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Timken worth $105,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,920. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.12. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

