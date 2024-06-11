The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 561.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $4,952,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 187,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 99,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $107.10. 4,010,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

