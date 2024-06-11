Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.89 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $558.10 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00047175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,577,004,017 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

