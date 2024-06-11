Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLYS. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $338,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,518,555.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Tilly’s by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

