Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 16,194 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE TOL traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.94. 1,158,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,255. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 106,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.