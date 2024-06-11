Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 16,194 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE TOL traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.94. 1,158,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,255. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- What are earnings reports?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.