TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 1,794,000 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,794,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,330,000. AerCap accounts for approximately 5.5% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned about 0.85% of AerCap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,412,000. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in AerCap by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after buying an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. TD Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

