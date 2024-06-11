Toncoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $263.45 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $23.84 billion and $263.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $6.98 or 0.00010343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,476,783 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,439,973.281996 with 2,431,720,427.1572814 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.93443717 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $295,871,738.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

