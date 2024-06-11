Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 6,256 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of New Fortress Energy worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.51.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

