Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 8,739 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 4.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 279,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,735. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

