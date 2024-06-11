Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 20,896 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 7.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $38,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,846,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 421,197 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 106,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
Williams Companies Stock Down 0.3 %
WMB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 1,057,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,791. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
